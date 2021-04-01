Spokane Public Library teams up with Meals on Wheels to deliver books to home-bound seniors

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library is teaming up with Meals on Wheels Spokane to deliver books to home-bound seniors.

Through the “Fresh Reads” program, local seniors will be able to select books of their choice and have them delivered alongside their meals.

We are excited to launch the Fresh Reads program with @MOWSpokane to bring books to homebound seniors. The books are delivered in bright green bags with their meal delivery and then returned to MOW volunteers. Then they get the next batch of books on their request list! pic.twitter.com/y7lprC8Boq — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) March 26, 2021

The books are delivered in bright green bags and are then returned when they are finished. Readers are then sent the next batch of books on their request list.

“We are delighted to provide the joy of readng to our seniors with the partnership of Spokane Public Library,” Meals on Wheels said in a Facebook post.

