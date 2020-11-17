Spokane Public Library suspends in-person browsing again due to COVID-19
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library is suspending in-person browsing due to COVID-19, just a week after restarting the service.
The decision was made due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Spokane, which hit a record-high over the weekend. Library customers were originally able to enter libraries on November 4—the first time since mid-March—as long as they wore masks and socially distanced.
There is no planned date to resume this service.
RELATED: Gov. Inslee announces new statewide restrictions on dining, gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge
RELATED: Spokane Co. sees highest-ever COVID spike over the weekend; nearly 1,000 people test positive
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.