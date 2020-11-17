Spokane Public Library suspends in-person browsing again due to COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library is suspending in-person browsing due to COVID-19, just a week after restarting the service.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, we are suspending in-person browsing to keep our staff and the community safe. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience as we were looking forward to reopening our doors too. Stay safe, Spokane! — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) November 15, 2020

The decision was made due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Spokane, which hit a record-high over the weekend. Library customers were originally able to enter libraries on November 4—the first time since mid-March—as long as they wore masks and socially distanced.

There is no planned date to resume this service.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee announces new statewide restrictions on dining, gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

RELATED: Spokane Co. sees highest-ever COVID spike over the weekend; nearly 1,000 people test positive

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.