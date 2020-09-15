Spokane Public Library suspends curbside pickup amid hazardous air quality

Spokane Public Library

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Library is suspending curbside pickup for the week due to hazardous air quality.

The service will resume Sunday, September 22, so long as the air quality improves.

Due to continued unhealthy air quality levels, we are suspending Curbside Pickup through Saturday 9/19. We will resume Curbside Pickup on 9/22 assuming air quality levels have improved. Stay safe, Spokane! — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) September 15, 2020

This follows several school districts and businesses who have also opted to close their doors as Spokane sits through nearly four days of smoky skies.

The hazardous air quality comes from a plume of smoke from the combined wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California. A cold front was expected to reduce the smoke on Monday, but did not do much more than stir it around.

