Spokane Public Library provides films, book lists, events for Black History Month

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Library is celebrating Black History Month by providing book lists, events, and films for all to enjoy.

The library hopes to recognize the history, culture, and achievements of the Black community throughout the month of February.

They have book lists for all ages to engage in Black literature. They have recommendations for adult fiction, nonfiction, memoirs, and many more genres. Some of the lists were created by Spokane NAACP President Kiantha Duncan and the Wishing Tree Bookstore. You can find the library’s book lists here.

The library also offers many films about various perspectives on the Black experience in America. The films, both narrative and documentary, highlight the history and culture of the Black community while noting the trials and tribulations endured during periods of racial injustice. Here’s a list of their selected films, only available on Kanopy.

There is also a Black History Month poetry celebration at Liberty Park. At 11 a.m. on Feb. 17, local poet Stephen Pitters will share from his book Aftermath. His book is about change in the U.S., improvement, hope, adjustment, love, and family. The event will also be livestreamed to Facebook.

The Spokane Public Library encourages you to show your support and reflect on their recommendations all year long.

