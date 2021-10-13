Spokane Public Library offers free menstrual products in all library bathrooms

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library has joined a national movement to offer free tampons and pads in all library bathrooms.

The library has partnered with Aunt Flow, a woman-owned company, to provide 100 percent organic period products at no cost to visitors.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1273 into law in May. It requires public and private schools in Washington to provide free menstrual products to students starting in the 2022-23 school year.

“We believe providing free menstrual hygiene supplies will alleviate stress for individuals experiencing period poverty and a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products,” SPL’s Director of Marketing and Communications Amanda Donovan said. “This initiative supports our mission to increase equity and inclusivity in the region and eliminates a barrier that many individuals experience daily.”

