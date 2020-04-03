Spokane Public Library locations to remain closed until further notice

SPOKANE, Wash. — All Spokane Public Library locations will remain closed until further notice.

The library announced the decision Friday, after Governor Jay Inslee extended the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

Governor Inslee extended the Stay Home, Stay Safe order for Washington through May 4th. As a result, all Spokane Public Library locations will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, regardless of when we reopen, all library programming for May and June is canceled. — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) April 3, 2020

All library programming originally planned for May and June has also been canceled.

The library has extended due dates and people with items currently checked out have been asked to hold onto them.

Cardholders can still access books and resources online. In recent weeks, the library has added more than 300 eBooks to the Libby/Overdrive platforms, which can be downloaded to eReaders.

