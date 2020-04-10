Spokane Public Library hosting virtual book club for kids

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library may be closed physically, but they are still offering plenty of books and activities for families to enjoy.

Starting on Thursday, April 16, the library will be hosting its first “Virtual Book Club for Kids.” The club is aimed for children between the ages of 6 and 12, and will give them the opportunity to talk with others about what they have been reading.

At 10 a.m, children and their parents can log in online to chat with other families. Parents or guardians will need to register ahead in order to participate.

You can sign up here and you’ll get an email the day before with instructions to log on.

