Spokane Produce Inc. recalls Saddlin’ Up salsa due to Salmonella concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have recently purchased Saddlin’ Up salsa, you should throw it away.

Spokane Produce Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of the salsa products over concerns of Salmonella from onions, which are under an expanded recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc.

The salsas were distributed in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon. The recalled products were distributed from May 13 to August 10 and were packaged in 15 oz plastic tubs, as well as institutional size one gallon plastic containers.

The products subject to the recall are listed below:

No other Spokane Produce products are impacted by the recall and, at this time, no illnesses have been reported in association with the products.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.