Spokane private schools share experience having students back inside the classroom

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools will be making a decision Wednesday as to whether it will bring back grades 3-5 for in-person learning.

It’s a decision most private schools have already made. While many are still phasing in older students, the majority of private school kids are back to school for full-time in-person learning.

Most educators will agree – there’s nothing like being with their students face-to-face.

“This pandemic has changed our lives in virtually every possible way. Especially for teachers,” said Zack Cunningham, Principal at Cataldo Catholic School.

Cunningham says it’s been a tough adjustment for his staff, too.

“Our teachers are part-time custodial staff too while they’re teaching,” he said.

That’s because nearly all of his students are now back on campus, with seventh and eighth graders returning later this month.

“They’re teaching throughout the day and they’re also making sure that everything is clean and sanitized and we keep all of our students in cohorts,” said Cunningham.

It hasn’t always been easy. However, Cunningham says their hard work has paid off.

“We have not had any transmission from a student to student in our school, or teacher to student or teacher to teacher,” he said.

He says it’s been a team effort, from daily temperature checks to wearing masks throughout the day. It’s that consistency that’s kept them afloat.

“The importance of distancing and masks could not be overstated,” said Cunningham.

At St. Charles Catholic School, you’ll find all students inside of the classroom.

“We chose to start the school year in person, preschool through 8th grade, knowing that we have a small school community,” said Heather Schlaich, Principal at St. Charles Catholic School.

120 students to be exact. That doesn’t mean they aren’t taking the proper precautions.

“I think all of us feel like it’s worth it. Our building is full of joy,” said Schlaich.

It hasn’t always been a breeze, yet both agree it’s a step in the right direction.

“To bring normalcy to students has just been a welcome breath of fresh air,” Schlaich said.

