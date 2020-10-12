Spokane Pride to be held virtually this year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Pride will look a little different this year, but there are plenty of virtual, drive-thru and in-person activities to celebrate National Coming Out Day and your LGBTQ+ loved ones!

Through October 31, you can sign up for Spokane’s Pride Stride, part of a nationwide virtual 5k or 10k walk. Spokane Pride encourages participants to walk, run, strut or dance their way to the finish line to get some Pride Stride merch — proceeds from registration will go to support LGBTQ+ nonprofits around the Inland Northwest.

Additionally, you can tune in to Spokane Pride’s Virtual March on Saturday, October 17. It runs from 7 to 8 p.m. and will feature 15- to 30-second videos featuring you, your friends and the community celebrating your pride at home, at work or in the streets! There will also be speakers, special guests and musical performances.

Lastly, on Sunday, October 18, there will be a drive-thru Spokane Pride fundraiser — decorate your car, pick up a Pride kit, and “take some Pride home with you.” Details on this event will be announced soon, the organizers say.

For more information, visit the Spokane Pride website.

RELATED: Saturday car parade to celebrate Pride, show solidarity for Black Lives Matter

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.