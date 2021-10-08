Spokane Pride holding drive-thru festival Saturday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s LGBTQ+ community is invited to celebrate Pride with a festival and car parade on Saturday afternoon.

This year’s festival is being held drive-thru style in an effort to keep people safe amid the latest COVID surge.

Attendees can drive through the festival and enjoy meals from local food trucks, performances by local drag performers and the full car parade.

The Spokane Regional Health District will also hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Everyone attending must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

We'll be at the Spokane Pride Drive-Thru Pride Fest & Car Parade tomorrow for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic between 5:00-7:00 p.m. Come enjoy the fun and get your vaccine too! More at: https://t.co/L3KhyFdBRy pic.twitter.com/DvRHpbv3ex — SRHD (@spokanehealth) October 8, 2021

Spokane Pride, formerly known as OutSpokane, is an organization committed to developing Pride experiences for people of all identities and experiences. They work to create harassment-free environments for people of all identities, support members of the BIPOC community by standing against racism, and ensure an accessible and healthy community for all.

Saturday’s festival kicks off at 4 p.m. in the Spokane Arena parking lot. Learn more about Spokane Pride here.

