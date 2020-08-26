Spokane postal workers rally outside of downtown post office

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the second time in the past week, a group from the Spokane Postal Workers Union protested outside of the downtown post office.

They handed out pre-stamped letters addressed to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ office.

They say they want to know why she refused to support the Delivering for America Act, which would give $25 billion to the postal service.

A spokesperson for the congresswoman told 4 News Now she voted against the bill because the Postmaster General announced that changes would not happen until after the election. However, some shutdowns already have happened.

“It’s obviously slowed down the mail and we need to get that take care of. I mean, we took an oath not to delay mail and we work no matter what to get the mail out,” said Belinda Trevina, a distribution clerk.

The US Postal Service was in a bad financial spot long before the pandemic. According to the US Government Accountability Office, the USPS has lost nearly $70 billion over the last 11 years.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now









COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.