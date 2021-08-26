Spokane pools to close for the year after Friday

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday is your last chance to enjoy Spokane’s public pools. After that, they are closed for the year.

On the City of Spokane website, both open swim and the regular aquatics season will end Friday, Aug. 27.

All aquatic centers have afternoon swims from 1 – 4 p.m.

Adult post-season lap swimming at Witter will start on Monday, Aug. 30. It will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. It is only for people 16 and older and costs $6 per lane hour.

If you want to get some lap swimming in, you can register here or call 509-755-2489.

