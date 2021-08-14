Spokane pools close due to ‘unhealthy’ air

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — More things continue to close or be canceled because of the poor air quality including Spokane pools, which will be closed.

Spokane Parks and Rec said Spokane’s aquatic centers will be closed for the remainder of the day on Saturday.

The Spokane air quality is currently rated at 176 on the Air Quality Index, meaning it is ‘unhealthy.’

The City’s aquatic centers will be closed the rest of today (8/14) due to unhealthy air quality. — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) August 14, 2021

