Spokane pools close due to ‘unhealthy’ air
SPOKANE, Wash. — More things continue to close or be canceled because of the poor air quality including Spokane pools, which will be closed.
Spokane Parks and Rec said Spokane’s aquatic centers will be closed for the remainder of the day on Saturday.
The Spokane air quality is currently rated at 176 on the Air Quality Index, meaning it is ‘unhealthy.’
Looks like you’re going to have to wait longer to plunge in the pool.
RELATED: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality closes Spokane pools
RELATED: Northwest Cup tournament canceled due to air quality
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.