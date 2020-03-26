Spokane Police arrest 23-time convicted felon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have again arrested a 23-time convicted felon.

Alesksey Solodyankin, who is a part of Spokane’s Repeat Offender Program, was arrested again last week for crimes he is accused of committing in the City of Spokane, Spokane County and Airway Heights. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail, but is bondable.

He was most recently released from jail in December. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief, but was bailed out the next day. He was also arrested and released in September.

