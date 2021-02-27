Spokane Police won’t arrest for drug possession after state Supreme Court strikes law down

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Washington Supreme Court decision on a Spokane case has made one type of drug possession law unconstitutional.

It’s leading to major changes across the state, including in Spokane.

As of Thursday, police in Washington will not be making arrests for drug possession. Officers will no longer be able to confiscate drugs from someone simply because they were in possession of them, either.

The decision stems from a 2016 case involving a Spokane woman. Police found a small baggie of drugs in the coin pocket of Shannon Blake’s jeans and charged her with drug possession — a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a hefty fine. Blake, however, did not use drugs and had been gifted the jeans from a friend.

The ruling doesn’t impact other charges that are clear to officers during an encounter, and it doesn’t limit an officer’s ability to conduct investigations connected to other drug activity.

Washington now joins 49 other states and the federal government in recognizing that the unknowing possession of drugs is not a crime.

