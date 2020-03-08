Spokane Police: Woman sets fire to own apartment, steals friend’s car before getting arrested

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a woman for allegedly setting fire to her own apartment and stealing a car.

Spokane Police and Fire Department arrived at an apartment fire near Eighth and Cedar on Friday, learning from callers that the woman who lived there had set the fire herself and ran away with her bags.

The nearby apartments were occupied, but no one was injured.

Police and Fire Department investigators found probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Natalia E. Hensz for first-degree arson, but were not able to find her once she fled.

Saturday morning, police received a call of a stolen car near First and Thor Street. According to the Police Department, they learned the suspect was Hensz, who had stolen a Chevrolet Tahoe from her friend, crashing it into fences and a garage at Freya and Pacific Avenue.

Police say that witnesses initially confronted Hensz, until she pulled out a knife and ran away.

Hensz was found by police when she returned to where she reportedly stole the car, at First and Thor, where she was arrested and booked into the spokane County Jail for first-degree arson, tampering with intent to commit arson, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and hit-and-run property damage.

