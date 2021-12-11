Spokane Police: Woman pointed gun at bus driver, fired at random man

SPOKANE, Wash.– A woman is facing multiple assault charges for what she did with a gun Friday night in downtown Spokane, according to police.

The Spokane Police Department said it started around 11:15 p.m. on Sprauge when Savanna Merrill, 28, walked up to an STA bus driver who was on a break. The bus driver told police Merrill went up to him and demanded an apology. The driver said he didn’t know Merrill. Police said Merrill got physically aggressive so the driver got into his bus to get away from her. That’s when officers say she pointed a gun at him and then walked away.

Police said Merrill walked away from the bus and headed toward a bar. Once she got to the bar she confronted a random person. Then, she pointed the gun at a man and fired it toward his face, according to officers.

The bouncer at the bar wrestled the gun away from Merrill and worked to detain her, police said. Officers said once they got to the bar and also tried to detail Merrill she put up a fight. The police department said she kicked two officers as they tried to detain her.

Investigators said they were eventually able to take Merrill into custody without using force or hurting her.

She was booked into the Spokane County Jail and faces two counts of assault-first degree and one count of assault-third degree.

The Spokane Police Department said neither the bus driver nor the man she shot at was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2021-20211737.

