Spokane Police: Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with sword, swinging it at officer

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department said a woman with a sword stabbed her boyfriend and threatened officers with it.

Police said they got a call about the stabbing at about 6 p.m. Monday. The man who was stabbed was able to meet officers outside and let them know what was going on.

The man told police his girlfriend was inside the home with two small children. He told investigators she was drunk and acting erratically. He also said there were firearms in the home.

The Spokane Police Department said they set up a perimeter around the house and were ready to react if the kids’ lives were in danger. Officers said they tried to talk to the woman inside several times but she refused. She appeared extremely agitated.

Officers said after about 40 minutes they heard the woman shout something that made them fear that the kids were in danger so they started going into the house. As police were working on getting in, they said the woman swung the sword at an officer and yelled she would kill them.

The officer was able to avoid getting hit with the sword and a team of police rushed into the house to find the woman and make sure the kids were okay. They said she refused to put the sword down. Police said they used a Taser on her and were able to take her into custody.

The children who were in the home are okay, police said. Her boyfriend was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman faces first-degree assault charges for stabbing her boyfriend and second-degree assault charges for swinging the sword at an officer.

