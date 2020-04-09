Spokane Police warn of scammers posing as bank representatives

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CNN Victim sent money to scam artist claiming he needed it for his business.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is warning the public of scammers pretending to be working with customers’ banks, tricking them into giving out their PIN numbers.

Police investigated an incident on April 2, where a woman was texted and called by someone pretending to be a representative of her bank. The caller ID even showed that the call was listed as her bank.

The scammer claimed they worked with the fraud department, and had detected a fraudulent charge on the woman’s account.

They then asked her several mundane questions—if she had been traveling, if she made the fraudulent charges—before asking her to verify her PIN number and read back a verification code, which she did.

The caller said they were going to temporarily lock her account, and after the call ended, the woman got a notification saying her debit card had been added to a Samsung Pay account, and when she logged into her account she found that $2,000 worth of fraudulent charges had been made.

Police say the woman was locked out of her account due to fraudulent activity, and she realized that she had been scammed.

Spokane Police Department says that you should never give your PIN out over the phone, and banks will never ask for them or for account passwords. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call your bank to verify.

If you have been scammed, police urge you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.