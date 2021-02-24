Spokane Police warn of rise in drive-by, gang-related shootings

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say drive-by shootings are rising, and they need help from the community to identify suspects and gather information.

Officers most recently responded to a drive-by shooting on the South Hill near 34th and Pittsburg Saturday evening. Five bullet casings were found in the street, but no victims were found, no suspect was identified and no one immediately called police.

The Police Department says this is one of 26 shootings this year, seven of which have been classified as drive-bys. There may be more, but police say that uncooperative victims and witnesses are hampering investigations.

Despite this, SPD says many of these shootings have several commonalities—they appear to be gang related, many involve teenagers, witnesses and victims have been uncooperative and most of these shootings are happening in “specific pockets” of Spokane.

SPD Major Crimes is working with the Sheriff’s Office, FBI and State Department of Corrections to investigate the shootings, as well as reached out to community members to educate students on gang violence.

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

