Spokane Police warn of kidnapping scams

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has asked parents to stay vigilant as they have received an increase in reports of kidnapping scams in the area.

In one instance, a woman reported receiving a phone call and hearing a female voice yell “mommy mommy” in the background. Then a male voice came on the line and demanded money from the woman, saying he had caught her daughter doing a drug deal. The man said she would have to send money through Western Union to get her daughter back.

Police said the man knew personal information about the victim and her family.

In another case, a couple received a phone call from a man saying he had kidnapped their elementary-age daughter and had her in his car. Police said the man picked a specific location in the city and demanded they meet him to give his money in return for their child.

In both instances, police said no one was taken and no one was kidnapped.

Police said anyone who receives one of these calls should contact them before taking any action.

