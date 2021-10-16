Spokane Police warn drivers about downtown crowds possibly causing backups

Downtown Spokane protest COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– Your downtown plans Friday night might be delayed by a crowd of people in the streets.

The Spokane Police Department says thousands of people plan on protesting vaccine mandates in the downtown corridor.

Police say they expect to close roads. That could cause a little bit of traffic if you’re heading that way.

4 News Now has a crew heading to the scene and will keep you updated with the latest.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.