Spokane Police testing ‘Bola Wrap,’ lasso-like tool used to catch suspects

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Courtesy of Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is testing a new tool to assist officers in detaining uncooperative people.

The ‘Bola Wrap’ is one of the newest pieces of technology available to law enforcement officers and possesses multiple capabilities that the currently used tools lack. The device shoots a band of synthetic string, capped on both ends by small hooks that latch into fabric or skin.

The SPD is testing a new tool to help then in instances where they need to detain or restrain people who are uncooperative. The “Bola Wrap” is a relatively new product available to law enforcement and has some capabilities not included in the tools we currently use. pic.twitter.com/OMxizYNVrw — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) March 5, 2020

Spokane Police say the wrap subdues individuals in a manner that minimizes injury and pain. They are the first police department in Washington state to test the Bola Wrap and, if approved, it could be in use with a few weeks.

