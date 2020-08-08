Spokane Police investigating possible homicide in Browne’s Addition

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police and SWAT Team members responded to an apartment complex in Browne’s Addition where a medical call turned into a possible murder investigation on Saturday.

Officers confirmed a woman found slumped in a car was dead. They detained a person of interest in a nearby apartment building on 2nd Ave and Elm, and say he is cooperating.

According to police, the woman’s death does not appear to be from natural causes.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Spokane police and SWAT responding to an apartment complex in Browne’s Addition at 2nd & Elm. Officer tells us this started as a medical call, turned into a possible crime. Waiting for more info. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/3Iae5xMRlf — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 8, 2020

