Spokane Police investigating possible homicide in Browne’s Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police and SWAT Team members responded to an apartment complex in Browne’s Addition where a medical call turned into a possible murder investigation on Saturday.
Officers confirmed a woman found slumped in a car was dead. They detained a person of interest in a nearby apartment building on 2nd Ave and Elm, and say he is cooperating.
According to police, the woman’s death does not appear to be from natural causes.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.