Spokane Police: Suspects in armed robbery hit two more cell phone stores, still on the run

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. —The two men suspected of stealing cell phones from a Metro by T-Mobile have struck again, Spokane Police said Friday.

Police released images in search of the men on Thursday, shortly after an employee at the store on N. Division reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Police reported two more robberies on Friday, and say they were conducted by the same suspects.

The first took place at a mobile phone store in the 3000 block of Crestline. According to a release, the two men entered the store around 10:30 a.m. and one told the employee his phone was broken and he needed a new one.

As the employee was showing the man phones, the man lifted up his shirt to show he had a gun and demanded all the phones in the store.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the phone from the employee and the two suspects took off.

Not long after, police said the men robbed another mobile store on the 12000 block of East Sprague. They entered the store shortly before noon and one man held the employee at gunpoint while the other grabbed an armful of phones.

No employees were harmed during the robberies.

Spokane Police are still searching for the suspects. One is described as a black man in his late 30s to early 40s. Police described him as being of medium build with neck and face tattoos. The other suspect was also in his late 30s to early 40s, and was described as a white man with blonde or red hair, and shorter.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Check at 456-2233.

