Woman shot near Browne’s Addition, Spokane Police searching for shooter

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Copyright 4 News Now.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are searching for the person suspected of shooting a woman on Tuesday, leaving her with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police first responded to calls that a woman had been shot and was hanging out the window of a car near Ruby and Indiana. A second call from the Browne’s Addition Rosauers reported something similar.

Police eventually found the car in the parking lot of the Broadmoor Apartments. There, they found the woman with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, as well as the driver. Officers would not confirm if the driver had anything to do with the shooting.

As of this writing, they are still searching for the shooter, and are trying to determine where the woman was actually shot.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.