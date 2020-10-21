Spokane Police surrounding Apple Tree Inn on N. Division

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers are currently surrounding the Apple Tree Inn Motel on N. Division.

Police have detained one person, though they haven’t said what that person is wanted for.

Police say the responded to the motel around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a wanted person. Once there, they learned additional, potentially armed people might be in the room.

The neighboring rooms were evacuated and police called a K9 Unit and SWAT team for backup.

#UPDATE: A Spokane Police SWAT truck just got to the motel. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/RzswLiPBfy — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) October 21, 2020

Highway 395 from Country Homes to Westview is currently closed, as well as Holland from Division to Newport.

This is a developing story.

