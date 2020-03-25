Spokane Police used genealogy, exhumed suspected killer’s grave to solve 1985 cold case murder

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – With details right out of a procedural crime show, Spokane Police Wednesday detailed the DNA link between a now-dead man and the rape and murder of a 12-year-old Spokane girl in 1985.

Marsi Belecz was stabbed to death, her body found near a wrecking yard. At the time, she was a 6th grader at Grant Elementary School and had run away from home.

Police say she was raped, was stabbed many times and had no defensive wounds, meaning she was not able to fight back.

For years after, detectives on the case described how the child’s murder stayed with them. People living in her neighborhood described changing their behaviors because they were worried the killer had not been caught.

At the time, police did an extensive search for her killer and narrowed down their investigation to 87 possible suspects. 12 were cleared through DNA, but the case remained cold for decades.

In recent years, technology has advanced and police departments across the country have begun using new techniques to solve crimes.

In 2019, Spokane Police Detective Brian Hammond submitted a DNA sample to Parabon NanoLabs DNA. That company works with a publically-available DNA database that people can opt into. That lab sent back four possible suspects. Two of those were eliminated through more DNA testing. A third suspect was dead, but police obtained DNA from his family members that increased their suspicion.

A couple of weeks ago, Spokane Police exhumed the grave of a man named Clinton Giese, who was never on the radar in the initial investigation.

Police say he was a match of 1.1 nonillion, leaving them no doubt it was his DNA at the crime scene.

Giese had a minor criminal record in Spokane. He was 22 years old at the time of the murder and was killed about four years later in a rollover crash.

Spokane Police expressed their condolences to Marsi’s family. They also credited Giese’s family for cooperating with the investigation.

RELATED: ‘This isn’t over’: Spokane woman seeks justice for murdered brother, families of cold case victims

WATCH LIVE: Spokane Police talk about recently solved cold case from 1985. Posted by 4 News Now on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.