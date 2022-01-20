Spokane Police: Man shot in the face on lower South Hill sent to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash.–The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot in the face and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.
Officers said they got reports of a shooting around 5:40 p.m. near Cedar Street and Sixth Avenue. The man who was shot is in serious condition, according to police.
The police department said it has a man detained, but not arrested in relation to the shooting. He was found a few blocks from the scene, police said.
The scene is locked down and major crimes investigators are on the way.
