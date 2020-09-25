Spokane Police shoot suspect at Bell Motel in Airway Heights

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police shot a wanted suspect near the Bell Motel in Airway Heights.

According to law enforcement, the suspect had a gun, but it is not yet known if he fired back. The suspect was taken to the hospital and was conscious.

This shooting involved an investigation that was underway over the last two days, according to police. The suspect was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident Tuesday night in northwest Spokane.

Police say the victim woke up to a gunshot and then was struck with a pistol.

The suspect was then found at the Bell Motel, where he reportedly jumped into an RV and then returned with a pistol. Officers say they tried talking him down, but then shot him.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.

Moments ago Spokane Police told us they shot a wanted person who they say had a gun. It’s not clear if the suspect fired back. They were sent to the hospital. @KyleKXLY will have a live report at 6 on @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/fRAEtTxmdX — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) September 25, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.