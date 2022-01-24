Spokane Police shoot, kill man accused of holding baby at knife-point

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police shot and killed a man they say held a baby at knifepoint. The child was not injured.

Chief Craig Meidl said police first responded to the area of E Desmet and N Stone at 12:45 p.m Monday when they received a report from a distressed woman.

Meidl said they found the suspect holding the child with a knife. Two officers then fired their weapons and the suspect was declared dead.

Meidl did not say what the relationship was between the suspect and the child.

This is a developing story.

