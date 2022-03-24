Spokane Police see car thefts go up nearly 90 percent compared to last year

Copyright: KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says car thefts are up nearly 90-percent over the past year.

Spokane Police released a report from March 19 that said so far in 2021, 378 cars have been stolen. During that same timeframe in 2021, 199 cars had been taken.

The neighborhood that saw the biggest increase was the Neva-Wood neighborhood, which extends from Division Street east to Crestline and from North Foothills to the North Division Y.

This year there have already been 71 cars taken from that area. Last year, that number was 25. Every area of the city have seen a rise in car thefts so far this year.

Across the U.S., police have reported a rise in car thefts as gas prices reach record levels.

RELATED: Car thefts up nearly 90 percent in Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.