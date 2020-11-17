Spokane Police searching for vulnerable elderly man, missing since Sunday

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old man who was last contacted by family on Sunday.

On Sunday, Michael Lehan’s family went to his home on west Northwest Blvd. near the Spokane VA Medical Center to pick him up for an appointment. When they arrived, Lehan, his car and his dog were gone.

Lehan is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 195 pounds with brown eyes and grey/balding hair. According to police, he should be traveling with his dog.

Lehan is driving a red 2003 Acura Coupe with tabs that expired in 2018, Washington license plate number AFR9748.

If you see Lehan or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

