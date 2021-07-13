Spokane Police searching for two people involved in downtown stabbing

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for your help identifying two people involved in a stabbing last month.

According to SPD, the stabbing took place on June 25 near W Riverside Avenue and N Howard Street. One person was left critically injured.

One person appears to be a man wearing a white ball cap, a black t-shirt, beige cargo shorts, black or white tennis shoes and is carrying a black or blue backpack. The other person appears to be a woman wearing a dark sundress with a light pattern, a beige backpack and beige sandals. They are both considered persons of interest.

SPD

SPD

SPD





If you are able to identify these two people or know anything about the stabbing and have yet to speak to police, call Crime Check at 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.