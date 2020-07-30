Spokane Police searching for two men suspected of robbing Metro by T-Mobile at gunpoint

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing the Metro by T-Mobile on N. Division at gunpoint on Thursday.

According to a release, the two men entered the store around 11:20 a.m. and one of the men held the employee at gunpoint. They stole two cell phones and took off, police said.

The employee wasn’t injured and immediately called 911.

The armed suspect is described as a black man in his late 30s to early 40s. Police described him as being of medium build with neck and face tattoos. The other suspect was also in his late 30s to early 40s, and was described as a white man with blonde or red hair, and shorter.

The two were last seen heading north on Division.

If you think you see the men, police say don’t contact them, but call 911 or Crime Check at 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.