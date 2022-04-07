Spokane Police searching for person who robbed Jimmy John’s
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a person who robbed a Jimmy John’s.
The robbery was reported at the location on North Ruby Street and East Mission Avenue by a store employee.
No one was injured.
Spokane Police set up a perimeter around the location to look for the robber, but no arrests have been made at this point.
SPD does not currently have a suspect description.
