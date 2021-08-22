Missing blind 78-year-old woman found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — A blind 78-year-old woman with memory loss who went missing Saturday has been found safe.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police were told by family members their 78-year-old mother, Vicky Powell, had walked away from the Neva-Wood neighborhood and did not return.

Powell has short-term memory loss from a stroke, and is also blind and diabetic.

Spokane Police thanked everyone who called in.

