Spokane Police searching for missing 86-year-old woman near Hillyard Safeway

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police need help finding a missing 86-year-old woman who was last seen near the Hillyard Safeway.

Donna Horwath is believed to be walking in the surrounding area. She was last seen wearing a fur coat, blue jeans and black boots. Horwath is described as being 5’10” and 110 pounds.

Police say she is not dressed for the weather and it could be a life-threatening situation. They’re asking people who live in the area to check behind dumpsters and around their apartments.

If you find Horwath, please call 911. You can also help by keeping her warm or an eye on her until police arrive.

