Spokane police searching for missing 76-year-old man with medical condition

by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Police Department Thomas R. Peel

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are hoping you can help them find a missing 76-year-old man with a serious medical condition, who was last seen several days ago.

Thomas R. Peel was last seen at Sacred Heart Emergency Room on Tuesday, August 3, at around 5:30 a.m., police said. He was wearing a white sweater with a white t-shirt and possibly blue sweatpants.

Police said Peel has a serious medical condition that needs attention.

If you see Peel or have any information about him, you’re encouraged to call Crime Check at 456-2233 and reference case #2021-20133186.

This is a developing story.

