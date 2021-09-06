Spokane Police searching for missing 71-year-old man

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police need your help finding a missing man last seen on the South Hill.

71-year-old William Wiggins was last seen Sunday at 2:30 a.m. around W 5th Ave and S Lincoln St.

Wiggins is 6 foot 1 inches and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with “JJ’s Smoke Shop” written on it. Wiggins has grey hair and a beard.

Police said he walks with a “distinctive shuffle.”

If you have seen Wiggins, or know where he might be, you are asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

