Spokane Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen near N Ash St and E Mission Ave
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl, last seen riding her bike near N Ash St and E Mission Ave.
Mary Cady-Cahlow is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing around 90 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black and white shoes and an animal-print bicycle helmet.
According to police, her bike is black with a milk crate attached to the back.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.
