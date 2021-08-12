Missing 11-year-old Spokane boy found safe

by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Police Department 11-year-old Daniel Ryken

SPOKANE, Wash. — A missing 11-year-old Spokane boy has been found safe.

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, Spokane Police reported Daniel Ryken was safe at home.

Ryken went missing on Wednesday. He was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. near Whitman Elementary in Northeast Spokane.

They said he ran away from home and has a medical history that puts him at risk.

