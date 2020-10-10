Spokane Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy last seen near the Garland District

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Was. — Spokane Police need your help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to police, Mason Neufind was last seen in the 800 block of W Kiernan Ave, near the Garland District. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, red shorts, brown tennis shoes, and a camo/orange backpack. He was also wearing black glasses.

Police say, because of Neufind’s age and cognitive function, he is believed to be in danger. Local businesses have been notified of his disappearance.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

