Spokane Police searching for teen missing since Thursday night

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Spokane Police are searching for a teen who they say headed to the YMCA on Thursday and never came home.

According to police, Haroun Mohamed was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday, when he left home, heading to the YMCA in his mom’s car- a black Kia SUV with Washington license plate BSR0613.

Police said Mohamed did not come home, or show up to Lewis and Clark High School, where he goes to school, on Friday.

Mohamed is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

His mom’s car is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 456-2233.

