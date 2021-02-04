Man last seen walking away from Holy Family Hospital found safe

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A missing 77-year-old man last seen walking away from Holy Family Hospital was found safe on Wednesday, shortly after his disappearance was reported, according to an update from police.

When initially reporting his disappearance, Spokane Police said Ronald Kovach has trouble getting around and was not dressed for the weather.

Police have since confirmed Kovach was safely located.

