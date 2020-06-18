Spokane Police searching for 10-year-old boy they believe ran away

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who they say ran away.

According to a release, Koddy Williams was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, walking eastbound from the 1500 block of east Lacrosse.

Police have reached out to Koddy’s friends and family, and described his behavior as unusual.

Koddy is white, around 4’08” tall, 68 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes, and a large gap in his front teeth. He also has a scar on his nose, police said.

He was last seen wearing a light-blue t-shirt, neon green shorts, black sneakers, and a Marvel backpack.

If seen, they ask you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.

