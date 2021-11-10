Spokane Police: Search warrant leads to multiple arrests

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department said three people were arrested Tuesday when officers spotted a stolen car.

Police say the car that was reported stolen was in front of a Spokane Valley home with several people in it, including 24-year-old Jonathan Cortes Martinez. Martinez was arrested for possession of that stolen vehicle, officers said. Police said a rifle was seen in the stolen car so it was impounded pending the execution of a search warrant.

Investigators say they determined a wanted woman was inside the home the stolen car was parked in front of. Police say that woman, Katie Torrez, 30, had an outstanding warrant for car theft. Officers also say they had been told Torrez was armed with a handgun and refused to leave the house she was in. So, PACT team members obtained a search warrant.

That’s when SPD said it called in specialty resources in the form of SWAT and Hostage Negotiators.

Police say negotiators were able to convince Torrez to leave the house. She was then taken into custody without incident, officers said.

While officers were executing the search warrant, they also arrested Ezra Jensen, 37. Jensen had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for a community custody violation stemming from a murder conviction, according to investigators.

Police said three more guns were found, including a stolen one, while they searched the home.

Neither Torrez nor Jensen are lawfully allowed to have guns because of their criminal history, police said.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

