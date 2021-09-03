Spokane Police investigate downtown shooting, search for shooter

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is looking for a person they say shot somebody else in downtown Spokane.

Officers said the person who was shot does not have life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the Bank of America building on Howard and Riverside. Police said they are still looking for the shooter.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

Officers have not yet given a description of the person they are looking for.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the shooting to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.

This is a developing story.

