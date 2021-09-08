Spokane Police search for missing teen who just moved to the area

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department needs your help finding a 16-year-old boy who isn’t familiar with the city.

Officers say Jibril Tambwe was last seen leaving his home Monday evening. His family says he has never left home overnight.

Police say he moved here from Africa about three months ago and only speaks Swahili.

His family says he likes to go for walks by himself and frequents Whitman Elementary and Winco in North Spokane. Officers say his family usually follows him on these walks and makes sure he gets back home safe.

He is Black and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, red shorts and no shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees him or has information on where he is, to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference case # 2021-20153287.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.